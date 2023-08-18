Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 63,999 on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 15 launch

The iPhone 14 is available at a discount on Flipkart ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 15 next month. The 128 GB variant of the iPhone retails for Rs 67,999, which is Rs 11,901 from the current MRP. However, customers can further reduce the cost by Rs 4,000 with a credit card from HDFC Bank, allowing users to purchase the smartphone for Rs 63,999. By bundling a trade offer, the price will drop another Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000. The value may be higher depending on the condition and model of the smartphone.



The exact offers apply to the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 14, which currently retails for Rs 77,999 (MRP Rs 89,900). The 512GB storage option is available on Flipkart for Rs 97,999, down from the MRP of Rs 1,09,900. However, colour options for different storage setups could be challenging. The iPhone 14 comes with red, blue, black, purple, white, and yellow colour options.

Users can avail a discount of Rs 11,901 on the iPhone 14; However, the price has dropped to less than Rs 60,000 during sale events. If you're willing to wait until October, you can expect even bigger discounts during the Diwali sale on Flipkart. However, securing the phone during an online sale can be challenging. Otherwise, paying Rs 67,999 or Rs 63,999 for the iPhone 14 won't disappoint, as we found in our review.

The iPhone 14 maintains a similar look and feel to the 2021 iPhone 13, though there are subtle improvements to improve camera quality and overall performance. Also, an iPhone 14 might be a wiser decision due to its larger battery capacity. Additionally, the phone will receive an extra year of iOS updates compared to the iPhone 13, ensuring its longevity.

The iPhone 14 is compatible with 5G and has a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The phone has a metal and glass build with a proprietary Lightning charging port at the bottom. The iPhone 14 retains the notch to house the selfie camera and Face ID, although the notch is much thinner. In comparison, iPhone 14 Pro models feature a dynamic island notch that can adjust size and shape based on notification.

The iPhone 14 includes two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear (wide + ultra-wide). Other key features include wireless charging, iOS 17 (update eligible), AirDrop, and compatibility with other Apple products.