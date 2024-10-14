CERT-In Issues High-Risk Warning for Google Chrome and Android: Update Your Devices Now

The Indian government has issued an urgent warning for users of Google Chrome and Android, urging them to update their devices immediately due to serious security vulnerabilities. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), these vulnerabilities could be exploited by cybercriminals to take over systems and compromise user data.



CERT-In released two advisories—CIVN-2024-0319 and CIVN-2024-0318—detailing the risks. The vulnerabilities, classified as "high severity," affect millions of users worldwide. If exploited, attackers could gain complete control over devices, enabling them to steal sensitive information, install malware, or even lock users out of their systems entirely.

Google Chrome Vulnerabilities

Several critical issues were identified in Google Chrome, including flaws in the Layout feature and the V8 JavaScript engine. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code if a user is tricked into visiting a malicious website. From there, the attacker could access sensitive information or install malicious software, compromising the user's entire system.

Android Vulnerabilities

The warning extends to Android devices, where flaws were found in key components such as the Framework and system subcomponents from MediaTek and Qualcomm. If successfully exploited, attackers could execute code with elevated privileges, granting them control over the device. This could lead to data theft, loss of privacy, and, in some cases, attackers locking users out of their own devices.

Immediate Action Required

CERT-In advises all Google Chrome and Android users to update their devices immediately to the latest versions. These updates typically contain critical security patches that can protect your device from these vulnerabilities. Neglecting to update could leave your system open to exploitation. To ensure your device is secure, check for system updates regularly, avoid visiting suspicious websites, and only download apps from trusted sources like the Google Play Store.