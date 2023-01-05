CES 2023: All that we expect at the event

In previous years, companies have shown off everything from concept cars to virtual reality (VR) headsets to powerful new processors, and 2023 is shaping up to deliver even more advancements. This year also marks a return to normal for the carnival, as visitors from around the world once again descend upon the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip after two years of COVID lockdowns.



This is all that we expect from the CES 2023

Electric vehicles and car technology

CES may be the biggest tech show of the year, but it's also a car show. The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will feature 300 automotive exhibitors showcasing their latest and greatest vehicles and technologies. BMW and Stellantis (STLA) are two of the biggest names available. BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse is all set to deliver a pre-show keynote address. And the company itself is expected to reveal its latest concept car and its mysterious "Dee character," which could be what the automaker will call its latest proprietary in-car AI platform.

AR/VR and the Metaverse

Facebook rebranded itself as Meta (META) to highlight its focus on the industry in 2021, and Apple is expected to introduce its first headphones later this year. So, technology would be front and centre at CES 2023. Companies worldwide are heading to Las Vegas to give us a glimpse of how they think the metaverse should evolve. Meta's Quest 2 and the high-end Quest Pro are getting all the attention in the AR/VR industry. But HTC, which offers three family headsets on the market, is ready to show off a new platform that will likely compete directly with the Meta Quest 2.

The AR/VR industry is still in its early days, especially in terms of consumer acceptance, so we will be interested to see what kind of reception HTC's headsets get at the show.

Smart home technology gets smarter

Every CES brings us a collection of new smart home devices, from smart showers, lights, and door locks to toilets with Amazon Alexa built-in. (You can talk to your toilet.) A huge variety of smart home devices this year will start working together.

Matter is set to change that by offering a standard that all manufacturers of smart home devices adhere to. So far, Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Samsung are on board, which means that if a device supports Matter, you can use it through those companies' apps. Expect a variety of smart home product manufacturers to introduce Matter-specific devices at CES 2023.

New PCs with new chips

In 2022, the PC and chip markets hit as a few consumers needed to buy new computers after buying units at the beginning of the pandemic. But that doesn't make the chip and PC makers pull out of CES 2023.

A 3D laptop (without glasses)

Images jump off the screen of this ASUS laptop, not literally, but almost. Its OLED screen produces a glasses-free 3D experience, much like the similar IPS version from Acer's competition. The OLED screen is important because the technology promises a visibly sharper 3D rendering. Asus' 3D panel, aimed at creatives, uses eye tracking to produce the 3D experience.



