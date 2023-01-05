CES 2023: Sony announces Project Leonardo for specially abled people; No more PS5 shortage

Sony's PlayStation 5 has been around since May 2022, but people around the world are still trying to get their hands on the console. However, your troubles could be over soon as Sony, during its CES 2023 presentation, announced that people will now find it easier to get their hands on the PS5.



No more PS5 shortage



PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said during the presentation: "Everyone who wants a PS5 will have a much easier time finding one at retailers around the world, from this point forward." He also thanked gamers for being patient as the company tried to manage demand for consoles during the "global challenges" of the past two years.

Sony presents Project Leonardo



"The game has no limits." And with the goal of bringing the joy of gaming to everyone, Sony announced a new controller kit that is in development. Say hello to Project Leonardo, which focuses on making gaming easier and more accessible for people with disabilities.

The controller is highly customizable and appears to be in the shape of a puck with 8 PS5 buttons and a joystick attached. The controller can be used as is or paired with a DualSense controller. Due to its shape, there is no need to hold the controller by hand as it can rest on its own on a table or even be mounted on a tripod.

Since Project Leonardo is still a work in progress, the controller's price and release date have yet to be revealed.