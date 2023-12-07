CES 2024: Samsung Gears Up to Unveil AI-Powered Lifestyle Vision

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its vision of AI-driven hyper-connectivity in everyday life at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024, the world's largest IT exhibition. Scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12, CES 2024 will serve as the platform for Samsung to present its innovative AI strategy.

A day before the opening of the tech show, Samsung will host a conference where Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee will be the keynote speaker. The conference, themed "AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI," will reveal Samsung's AI strategy and will be live-streamed online for a global audience.

With the rising popularity of generative AI, particularly since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT 3.5 in November 2022, Samsung has diligently prepared to integrate AI features into its home appliances and mobile devices. The company aims to demonstrate how AI can enhance various aspects of daily life.

During the conference, Samsung plans to introduce an AI model comprising three sub-models: Samsung Gauss Language, a language model; Samsung Gauss Code, a coding assistant model; and Samsung Gauss Image, an image generation model. This comprehensive AI model is expected to drive business innovation within Samsung and pave the way for its application across a range of products.

For those eager to learn more about Samsung's plans for CES 2024, the press conference will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom. Stay tuned for updates and insights into Samsung's cutting-edge contributions to the world of AI and technology.