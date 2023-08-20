Chandrayaan-3 mission's Moon landing will be covered live on multiple platforms on Aug 23: ISRO

Live
India's pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission poised to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23
Bengaluru: India's pursuit of space exploration will reach a remarkable milestone with the Chandrayaan-3 mission poised to achieve a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23 -- and it can be watched live by the nation on multiple platforms.
This achievement would mark a significant step forward for Indian Science, Engineering, Technology, and Industry, symbolising our nation's progress in space exploration, ISRO said on Sunday. The eagerly anticipated event will be broadcast live on August 23, 2023, starting from 17:27 Hrs IST. Live coverage of the soft-landing will be available on multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, its YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.
"The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth," ISRO said. "It generates a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," it said.
In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to actively publicise the event among students and faculty, and organise the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing in their campuses, ISRO sai