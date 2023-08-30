Chandrayaan 3 Reveals Lunar Surface Elements And Temperature Extremes

Just one week following Isro's groundbreaking Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan 3 has already achieved notable advancements in its mission, confirming the existence of key elements including sulphur, aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the lunar surface near the southern pole. Isro has presented a comprehensive chart showcasing the presence of these elements across varying wavelength ranges.



The Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan 3 has been engaged in scientific experiments at the Moon's South Pole since its successful touchdown on August 23rd. The South Pole, less illuminated by the sun and potentially suitable for human colonization, has been selected for its unique scientific prospects, as explained by Isro chief S Somnath.

Chandrayaan 3's recent discoveries are noteworthy since they pave the way for further explorations. If the mission detects the hydrogen it's seeking, it will mark a significant step toward unraveling the mysteries of water presence on the Moon.

Additionally, as the Pragyan rover conducts its research on the lunar surface, it encountered a 4-meter diameter crater situated 3 meters ahead of its current location. This prompted a redirection of Pragyan's path. The lunar landscape at the South Pole is characterized by such craters.

Chandrayaan 3 has also been engaged in measuring the temperature of the Moon's soil, leading to intriguing findings. The soil temperature varies from minus 10 degrees Celsius when measured 80 mm below the surface, to around 70 degrees Celsius above the surface, at a depth of about 20 mm.