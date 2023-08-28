  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Chandrayaan-3 rover comes across crater on Lunar surface, commanded to retrace path

Chandrayaan-3 rover comes across crater on Lunar surface, commanded to retrace path
x
Highlights

Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path, ISRO said on Monday.

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path, ISRO said on Monday.

It is now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post. ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across the crater which was three metres ahead of its location.

"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X