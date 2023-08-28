Live
- One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities
- Rythu Badi youtube channel crosses 1 million subscribers It’s efforts lauded by Agriculture Minister
- World’s First Fully Automated Investment Fund - 'The Ad Astra Fund' Launched by Savart
- Delhi Education Minister congratulates newly elected SAB member
- Mandaviya lauds AIIMS doctors for saving toddler mid-air
- Abhishek Malhan on missing 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy: I had the potential to win
- Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board
- JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM
- Decoding RIL AGM: JioAirFiber launch on Sept 19; Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push
- UPS launches its first tech centre in India; aims 1,000-strong workforce by 2025
Just In
Chandrayaan-3 rover comes across crater on Lunar surface, commanded to retrace path
Highlights
Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path, ISRO said on Monday.
Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' came across a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the lunar surface before it was commanded to retrace its path, ISRO said on Monday.
It is now safely heading on a new path, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a social media post. ISRO said that on August 27 the rover came across the crater which was three metres ahead of its location.
"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," it added, following which it is headed on a new path.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS