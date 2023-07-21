ChatGPT adds custom instructions to avoid repeated prompts

OpenAI is adding custom instructions to its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT so users don't have to type the same instructions for every query. Custom instructions allow you to add preferences or requirements for ChatGPT to consider when generating your responses. This could be useful for users who use prompts more frequently, such as "check this email" or "write in 1000 words". OpenAI says the feature is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, members in beta form. Regular users will receive the feature in the "coming weeks."

The feature could also be helpful for teachers and programmers. For example, a teacher teaching third or fourth-grade students can create custom instructions that they are generating for content for young learners. OpenAI explains in a blog post, "A teacher crafting a lesson plan no longer has to repeat that they're teaching 3rd-grade science." Similarly, "A developer preferring efficient code in a language that's not Python – they can say it once, and it's understood."

If you're using ChatGPT to create a shopping list for a large family, adding a custom statement will display the corresponding results.

To use the feature, ChatGPT web users (who have access) need to open Settings > Beta Features > Opt-in for custom instructions. Personalized instructions will appear in the menu when you click on their name. ChatGPT iOS users can head to Settings > New Features > turn on Personalized Instructions. Custom instructions will appear in settings. OpenAI says the feature is yet to be available in the UK and EU, likely for privacy reasons.

OpenAI says the company uses "custom instructions to improve model performance for our users." However, users can turn this off by heading to Settings > Data Controls. Users can also disable "Chat & Training History" in this menu. Users should note that changing settings are not synced between devices. OpenAI CTO Mira Murati notes that the feature gives "more control" over ChatGPT.