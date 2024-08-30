Live
ChatGPT Weekly Users Surge to 200 Million in Under a Year
OpenAI's ChatGPT now boasts 200 million weekly users, doubling its user base in under a year, with 92% of Fortune 500 companies onboard.
OpenAI's ChatGPT has seen its weekly user base soar to over 200 million, doubling from the 100 million reported in November 2022, according to a report from Axios. This rapid growth underscores the increasing popularity and widespread adoption of the AI chatbot.
OpenAI spokesperson Taya Christianson confirmed these figures to The Verge, highlighting that 92% of Fortune 500 companies now utilise OpenAI's products. The release of the more affordable and smarter GPT-4o Mini model has led to a doubling of API usage.
Since ChatGPT debuted in late 2022, major tech players like Google, Microsoft, and Meta have launched their AI chat interfaces. Despite this competition, OpenAI's user base continues to expand rapidly. According to The Information, Meta's AI assistant has around 400 million monthly active users and 40 million daily active users.
In related news, the US AI Safety Institute announced that OpenAI and Anthropic have agreed to allow government evaluations of their major AI models before public release. Meanwhile, there are reports that Apple and Nvidia might join as investors in OpenAI's next funding round.