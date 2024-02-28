Check out 5 Series & Documentaries To watch On This National Science Day

An event like National Science Day goes a long way in celebrating the brilliance of Indian scientists and the countless ways science shapes our world. In recent history, we have witnessed the popularity of popular films and series like Rocketry, Mission Mangal, Rocket Boys, Mission Over Mars, and others, which have gone on to captivate audiences across the country and beyond. However, there is a treasure trove of lesser-known documentaries that offer equally compelling insights and spark imagination. These hidden gems delve into diverse scientific realms, inspiring awe and a deeper understanding of the world around us, which is why you need to go beyond the familiar blockbusters and explore them:

Khul Ke's Roundtable (Khul Ke): Ditch the traditional classroom setting and dive into interactive science discussions with Khul Ke's Roundtable. This show tackles intriguing scientific concepts in a fun and engaging way, sparking curiosity and igniting a passion for learning among viewers of all ages. Gather your friends and family for a lively science debate or explore solo to learn something new and exciting. Khul Ke's Roundtable makes science accessible and enjoyable, proving that learning can be both informative and entertaining. On Khul Ke you can watch exclusive interview sessions with Rakesh Sharma (the first man who ventured into space), Professor Annapuri Subramaniam, Director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru, Mr Sathvik S Shetty, Head, QL space Pvt Ltd, Perth, Australia and more.

One Strange Rock (National Geographic): Narrated by Will Smith, this awe-inspiring series takes viewers on a captivating journey through the eyes of eight astronauts. Witnessing Earth from the vast expanse of space, they share unique perspectives on how life thrives on our fragile planet, fostering a deeper appreciation for its delicate balance and the importance of its unique conditions for supporting life. This 10-part series explores themes like the formation of Earth, the delicate dance between life and catastrophe, and the potential for life on other planets.



A Little Dream – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam (YouTube): This heartwarming documentary chronicles the extraordinary life of former Indian president Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, a renowned scientist and inspiration to millions. It's a testament to the power of education and perseverance, following Dr. Kalam's inspiring journey from a young boy in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, to becoming the 11th president of India. This short film delves into Dr. Kalam's passion for science and his unwavering belief in the potential of young minds to shape the future.

The Great Indian Factory (Prime Video): Ever wondered how everyday items magically appear on store shelves? This series pulls back the curtain, showcasing the fascinating world of Indian factories. Witness the intricate, often surprising, processes behind the manufacturing of common goods like clothing, food, and technology. Gain a newfound appreciation for the dedication, innovation, and complex systems that go into making these everyday products we often take for granted.

The Blue Planet (Prime Video): Embark on a breathtaking exploration of the Earth's oceans with Sir David Attenborough's iconic narration in The Blue Planet. Witness the diverse and awe-inspiring marine life, from playful dolphins and majestic whales to the bizarre creatures lurking in the deep trenches. This award-winning documentary series goes beyond simply showcasing the beauty of the underwater world. It delves into the crucial role our oceans play in the planet's ecosystem, highlighting the delicate balance and the threats our oceans face. The Blue Planet is a must-watch for anyone fascinated by the underwater world and its vital connection to the health of our planet.

So, this National Science Day, ditch the mainstream and delve into these hidden gems. There is a great chance that you may end up discovering your next favorite science documentary or series and find yourself inspired to explore the wonders of science and the world around you.