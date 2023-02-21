Check out these best Jio and Airtel 5G 3 GB data plans

Airtel and Jio are rolling out their 5G services quickly. India's leading telecom operators have reached over 300 cities combined with their 5G network and offer the fastest network connectivity at no cost. Users with 5G-enabled smartphones can connect to the 5G network from any of the telcos without buying any new 5G SIM cards.



The new 5G network consumes your active data package faster. To help with that, we're listing 3GB daily data packs from Jio and Airtel that will not only deliver 5G speeds but also offer more data for browsing or streaming over the internet. These packages also include OTT benefits so you can get a free subscription to OTT channels like Amazon Prime Videos or Disney Plus Hotstar or others and binge-watch in 5G speed.

Let's take a look at Jio and Airtel's daily 3G data packages that offer unlimited call, data and SMS benefits with added benefits.

Jio plan with daily 3G data

Rs 419 Prepaid Plan – Valid for 28 days, this prepaid plan offers total data of 84GB with a cap of 3GB per day. Post-daily data users will get unlimited internet but with a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and free subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and Jio Cloud.

Rs 1199 Plan – Jio offers 84 days of validity on this package with 252GB of total data. Users get unlimited high-speed Internet with a daily limit of 3 GB. After consumption, the Internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. Users also get unlimited calls and a limit of 100 SMS per day with free subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel plan with daily 3G data

Rs 499 Plan – With a package validity of 28 days, this prepaid plan includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 3 GB of daily internet data. As added benefits, Airtel has included an OTT package and additional subscriptions. Users get a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile for 3 months and a 28-day subscription to the Xstream app. Not only this, Airtel also offers subscription to Apollo 24|7 Circle, HelloTunes, Wynk Music and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Rs 699 Plan – Under this plan, Airtel offers daily 3 GB of high-speed internet, unlimited calls and benefits of 100 SMS per day for 56 days. As for additional benefits, users get 56-day Amazon Prime Membership, Xtream App subscription and benefits of Apollo 24|7, HelloTune, Wynk Music and cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag.