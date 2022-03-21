Compared: Best Prepaid Plans under Rs 1,000 - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone-idea

Telecom operators have learned that free voice calls or SMS alone are not enough. Customers want more, so today's top-up plans offer voice calls and unlimited data, SMS, and access to select apps. Unfortunately, with each telecom company trying to beat the other in this race, the number of recharge plans keeps increasing, confusing users.



Although different users have different parameters to select a recharge plan, we will discuss the best recharge plans under Rs 1000. Whether you are an Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone-idea user, it can happen who doesn't know everything about recharge plans, and unknowingly they are paying more for a plan that offers the same benefits at a cheaper cost. You may also feel that the other telecom operator provides a better package than yours. To end all this confusion and give you a better idea of ​​which plan you should choose, here is a brief list of the best recharge plans under Rs 1000 offered by leading telecom companies Jio, Airtel and Vi.

Airtel Recharge Plans Under Rs 1,000

Airtel offers a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime video subscription with its selected recharge plans. Airtel offers an Rs 839 plan that offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a free Amazon Prime video trial for one month, free hello tunes, and a Wynk music app subscription for 84 days. The next good Airtel plan that we suggest you go for is Rs 719, which offers 1.5 GB of data per day, unlimited calls, a free one-month Prime Video trial, and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Recharge Plans Under Rs 1,000



Jio's plans can be a bit confusing. These are your best options if you are a prepaid Jio user and don't want to spend more than Rs 1000 on a recharge plan. Jio's Rs 719 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2 GB of data per day. You get 168 GB of data in total. Voice calls are unlimited, and there are 100 SMS per day. You get access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and more. Next, a great Jio plan comes at Rs 479. Here Jio offers 1.5 GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio app for 56 days. You get total data of 84 GB.

Vodafone-idea (Vi) Recharge Plans Under Rs 1,000



Vi also has various options, and choosing one is tricky. The plans that we suggest that are worth money is Rs 699 plan and the Rs 539 plan. The Rs 699 Vi offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB data per day valid for 56 days. In addition, the package includes other benefits such as Weekend Data Transfer, up to 2 GB of data backup per month, Binge All Night Data, Vi Movies and TV. The Rs 539 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and 2 GB of data per day.