Compared: Flipkart Black vs VIP vs Plus: Which Membership Plan Offers the Best Value?

Flipkart has broadened its customer membership ecosystem by introducing a new premium offering—Flipkart Black, which now joins the existing VIP and Plus loyalty programmes. With three distinct tiers available, shoppers can now choose a plan that best matches their spending habits and lifestyle needs.

Flipkart Black: A Lifestyle-Centric Premium Plan

Positioned as Flipkart’s most exclusive offering, Flipkart Black comes at ₹1,499 per year, though it is currently available at a launch price of ₹990. The highlight of this plan is a complimentary one-year YouTube Premium subscription, worth ₹1,490, which provides ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and background play.

On the shopping side, members earn 5% cashback in SuperCoins on every order (capped at ₹100 per order) with a maximum of 800 coins per month. Additionally, shoppers can avail of an extra 5% discount when redeeming SuperCoins, up to ₹1,000. Other perks include early sale access, exclusive gadget deals, 24x7 customer support, and Cleartrip travel benefits like flight rescheduling or cancellations for just ₹1. However, Flipkart has clarified that the subscription fee is non-refundable and cannot be cancelled once purchased.

Flipkart VIP: Mid-Tier Value with Travel Perks

For those seeking a balance between affordability and benefits, the Flipkart VIP plan is priced at ₹799 annually. Members enjoy the same 5% SuperCoin cashback (capped at 100 per order), plus an additional 25 SuperCoins on purchases above ₹10,000.

VIP subscribers benefit from priority return pickups (excluding large appliances and furniture) and significant travel discounts. These include hotel offers on Cleartrip and flight cancellations or modifications at just ₹1. Starting April 2025, VIP members will also receive extra SuperCoins and discounts on both domestic and international flight bookings. Furthermore, they get a 15% instant discount during mega sale events like Big Billion Days when using Hero Bank cards.

Flipkart Plus: Free Entry-Level Loyalty

Flipkart’s Plus programme remains the free entry point for loyalty rewards. Customers can unlock Plus tier benefits after four successful purchases in a year, while the more rewarding Plus Premium requires eight purchases annually.

Both tiers offer SuperCoin earnings, early access to sales, and exclusive discounts. Plus Premium members enjoy higher SuperCoin rewards and special incentives during major festive sales.

Choosing the Right Plan

Flipkart now offers a three-tier loyalty ladder:

Plus is best for regular shoppers who want free rewards without paying a subscription fee.

VIP caters to those who value a mix of shopping perks and travel benefits, offering solid value at a modest cost.

Black appeals to frequent shoppers who also enjoy entertainment perks, making it the most lifestyle-oriented plan thanks to its YouTube Premium inclusion.

Notably, existing Plus members can upgrade to Flipkart Black, but once upgraded, their Plus benefits will no longer remain active.