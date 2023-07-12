Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new

Nothing, the company that made waves with its revolutionary transparent design and Glyph interface in Nothing Phone (1), is back with its latest creation: Nothing Phone (2). Over the course of a year, Nothing Phone (1) unmistakably showed its strengths and exceptional value for money, starting at Rs. 32,999.

With its distinctive design, impressive performance, optimized Nothing operating system, and excellent rear camera capabilities, Nothing Phone (1) delivered almost all of its promises. However, the expectation for its latest version, Nothing Phone (2), is even greater. Will it feature the long-awaited improvements, or will it follow the same formula as its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1)? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Design

Nothing Phone (2) maintains the familiar design language of its predecessor, keeping the transparent layout and Glyph interface. However, it brings several notable changes. One of them is an increased number of LED segments, which offers users enhanced customization options and enhanced functionality. Additionally, the selfie camera placement has been shifted from the corner to the centre, giving it a more balanced aesthetic.

Also, a new feature introduced with Nothing Phone (2) is the ability to create custom Glyph Ringtones, which was absent from the previous model. Additionally, Glyph's interface now includes the ability to track the proximity of your Uber car, allowing you to monitor the distance from your location conveniently.

Display

Featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Nothing Phone (2) delivers an immersive visual experience. In particular, both the front and the back of the smartphone are protected by Gorilla Glass, which guarantees durability and elegant aesthetics. By comparison, Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

The performance of the Nothing Phone (2) sees a significant jump compared to its predecessor. While the Nothing Phone (1) was equipped with the Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, the company made a notable upgrade by bringing the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset into the Nothing Phone (2). This upgrade guarantees a substantial boost in performance and overall capabilities.

Cameras

Building on the strong camera performance of the Nothing Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) retains the dual rear camera setup with two 50 MP sensors. However, an upgrade can be seen in the main sensor, which has been upgraded to the Sony IMX890. This enhancement is expected to deliver even better image quality and enhanced photographic capabilities.

In addition to this, the selfie camera of the Nothing Phone (2) has seen a significant improvement. While the Nothing Phone 1 featured a 16 MP front-facing camera, the Nothing Phone (2) gets a pixel boost with a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. This improvement promises sharper and more detailed selfies. Additionally, Nothing Phone (2) now supports 1080P 60fps video recording, allowing users to capture high-quality video with smooth motion.

Battery and charging

The Nothing Phone (2) comes equipped with a larger 4700 mAh battery, surpassing the 4500 mAh battery found in the Nothing Phone (1). According to Nothing's claims, the phone (2) supports fast charging and can reach a 50 per cent charge in less than 20 minutes via wired charging. This improvement ensures users have more power for daily use and reduces the charging time required to recharge the battery.

Price

Like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), the latest Nothing Phone (2) is available in white and dark grey options. It offers three variants for users to choose from:

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage at a price of Rs. 44,999

12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage at a price of Rs. 49,999

12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage at a price of Rs. 54,999

It is worth noting that the initial launch price of the Nothing Phone (1) was Rs. 32,999. However, it is now available for purchase for less than Rs. 30,000. The Nothing Phone (2) will be available for open sale in India from Friday, July 21 at 12:00 p.m.



