"Concerned About Safety Of Indian Staff After Police Visit": Twitter

On Thursday, Twitter said that he was concerned for the safety of his staff in India, days after police visited his office as part of an investigation into the social media company's tagging of certain posts as manipulated.

"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve," said a Twitter spokeswoman.



Indian police visited a Twitter office on Monday to tip the microblogging company's country chief to investigate its labelling of a tweet by a ruling party spokesperson as "manipulated media."



Without referring directly to the Delhi police action, Twitter said: "we, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service."



The leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata party recently shared parts of a document on Twitter that they said was created by the main opposition party in Congress and highlighted the government's failures in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.



Congress complained to Twitter that the document was false, after which Twitter marked some of the posts as "manipulated media."



Since February, Twitter has been fighting with the government after the Ministry of Technology asked it to block content that alleged the Modi administration was trying to silence criticism related to the protests by farmers in India.Twitter, Twitter India, manipulated media