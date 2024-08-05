Confirmed! Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Arriving on August 14: All Details

Google is set to launch its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series in India on August 14, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold taking center stage. This marks Google's second foray into foldable devices and the first to be available in the Indian market. The official teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter), provides a glimpse into the device's design and AI integration but leaves much to speculation. Here's a comprehensive look at what we know so far about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Confirmed Design Features

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold showcases a striking design with dual pill-shaped camera cutouts placed on a rectangular island at the top-left corner of the back panel. The external display boasts a punch-hole camera centered at the top, maintaining uniform bezel sizes. The frame and hinge sport a metallic look, while the back panel is speculated to be plastic. The hinge design has been revamped, now resembling that of the OnePlus Open more closely than the previous Google foldable.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AI Integration with Gemini

A significant highlight of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its deep integration with Google AI, named Gemini. This feature underscores Google's commitment to embedding advanced artificial intelligence capabilities within its devices. This launch is particularly notable as it precedes the release of Apple's iPhone 16 series, which is expected to feature Apple's AI, Apple Intelligence.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Leaked Specifications

Although the teaser doesn't reveal the inner camera setup, rumors suggest the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a punch-hole camera on the left side of the internal screen, an upgrade from the original fold's bezel-mounted camera. This redesign is facilitated by the reduction in bezel size. The inner display is rumored to be significantly larger, measuring 8 inches diagonally compared to the 7.4 inches of the previous model.

The display will reportedly offer a resolution of 2152 x 2076 pixels, a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and a 120Hz refresh rate, marking a substantial improvement over the first Google Fold, which had a dimmer 1,000-nit display. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, enhancing its portability and user experience.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Expected Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to be available in two color options: Obsidian and Porcelain. The pricing is expected to start at approximately INR 1,68,900 for the 256 GB model and approximately INR 1,80,500 for the 512 GB variant. This positions the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as a premium device, aimed at users seeking cutting-edge technology and design.

With its impending launch, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is generating considerable excitement, particularly due to its advanced AI integration and sophisticated design. As the first Google foldable to enter the Indian market, it signifies a significant milestone for the company. As we await the official release, these leaks and rumors offer a tantalizing preview of what promises to be a groundbreaking device in the foldable smartphone arena.