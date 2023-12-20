Copilot and Suno's AI Collaboration Revolutionizes Personalized Song Creation

A revolutionary Copilot extension allows users to create personalized AI songs using the Suno music tool. Developed by Microsoft, Copilot, an AI chatbot, integrates seamlessly with Suno, a Cambridge-based AI music startup's Discord tool. By activating the Suno plug-in, Copilot users can craft original songs by providing a simple text prompt, such as "Create a folk song about Alaska summers" or "Write a song in the style of Cat Power about cats." The generated songs, typically lasting one to two minutes, include a complete set of lyrics.

This innovation follows the footsteps of other major tech players venturing into generative AI music tools. Meta's open-source AudioCraft and Google's YouTube tool are notable examples of producing original songs based on text prompts or hummed melodies. Several AI music startups, including Soundful, Magenta, Beatbox, Soundraw, Loudly, Boomy, and Beatoven.ai, are also introducing similar tools.

Despite the accessibility of such tools, Suno places certain restrictions on free users, preventing them from monetizing the AI-generated songs on platforms like YouTube or Spotify. However, users with paid subscriptions are granted commercial rights to their creations. It's important to note that while Suno retains ownership of songs generated by free users, sharing on social platforms or for non-commercial purposes is permitted. As the trend of AI-generated music gains momentum, Copilot's collaboration with Suno presents an exciting avenue for users to explore personalized and innovative musical compositions effortlessly.