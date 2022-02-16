DailyObjects introduces DailyObjects SURGE™ range of Magnetic Wireless Fast Chargers for Smartphones & Qi Eco-system

DailyObjects, India's home-grown premium tech & lifestyle accessory maker/brand, has announced the launch of three magnetic wireless chargers with fast charging of upto 25W to strengthen its electronics portfolio. The series of chargers including DailyObjects SURGE™ 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, DailyObjects SURGE™ 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station, and DailyObjects SURGE™ Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand are available at DailyObjects, Amazon, and Flipkart from 14th February for sale.

The newly launched wireless chargers cater to the growing demand of smart chargers of the users of high-end smartphones and peripheral accessories. Designed to bring convenience and performance in everyday usage of magnetic charge compatible devices such as iPhones, Airpods, Apple watch and other Qi certified smartphones & gadgets, the series allows the users to place their devices at an eye level.

Speaking on the unveiling of DailyObjects SURGE™ range Founder & CEO, Pankaj Garg added, "We've been closely observing the magnetic charging space since the iPhone 12 series came with magnetic interface. Most of the products that were launched by the global players were targeted towards developed markets with a luxury price tag and thus were unavailable in India. We understand this gap in context of aesthetics driven accessories and with our strong presence, we're now ready to delight the Indian consumers with our DailyObjects SURGE™ range at an unbeatable price with aesthetics & performance as focus."

Features and availability of SURGE™ Magnetic Charging devices –

1. DailyObjects SURGE™ 3 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station – Fast charge three devices simultaneously with up to 25W, ideal for Magnetic/Qi charging compatible Smartphones, TWS and Apple Watch.

Input: DC 5V 2A / 9V 2.2A / 12V 1.5A

Output: 5W-7.5W-10W-15W-18W-25W Max

Available: 14/02/2022 via www.DailyObjects.com | Launch Price: Rs. 4999/- (Approx. $69)

Product Link: https://www.dailyobjects.com/surge-3-in-1-magnetic-charging-station/





2. DailyObjects SURGE™ 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station – Fast charge two devices simultaneously with up to 18W, ideal for Magnetic/Qi charging compatible and TWS



Input: DC 5V 2A/9V 2.2A Max

Output: 5W-7.5W-10W-15W-18W Max

Available: 14/02/2022 via www.DailyObjects.com | Launch Price: Rs. 3499/- (Approx. $49)

Product Link: https://www.dailyobjects.com/surge-2-in-1-magnetic-charging-station/





3. DailyObjects SURGE™ Conoid Magnetic Charging Stand – Fast charge one Magnetic/Qi charging compatible device on a swivel magnetic ball head up to 15W.



Input: DC 5V 2A/9V 2A

Output: 5W/ 7.5W/10W/ 15W Max

Available: 14/02/2022 via www.DailyObjects.com | Launch Price: Rs. 2999/- (Approx. $39)

Product Link: https://www.dailyobjects.com/conoid-universal-magnetic-charging-stand/





All three DailyObjects SURGE™ devices come with a USB Type-C cable and a metallic sticker ring to enhance magnetic alignment to non-MagSafe Qi compatible smartphones & accessories.



Some of the other benefits of Magnetic Interface:

Magnetic interface perfects the output and input coil alignment to minimize human errors in device placement for efficient energy transfer & charging speed Smartphones are adjusted for better viewing angles for multitasking while charging Minimum yet efficient hardware contact gives better ventilation in comparison to traditional full surface flat placement Qi chargers known for heating issues Smartphone doesn't get displaced from charging coil during vibration mode or accidental flicks of everyday use

About DailyObjects –

DailyObjects is India's first premium D2C Lifestyle & Tech accessories brand founded in 2012. The brand has its designer offering in Mobile covers & accessories, Laptop peripherals, home office gear, Watch Bands, Bags & Wallets with aesthetics and convenience on focus. It empowers over 500 Indian Craftsmen who contribute in creating around 80% of the portfolio in India itself.