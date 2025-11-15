Disney Channels Return to YouTube TV After Two-Week Standoff

After two tense weeks of negotiations and growing frustration among subscribers, Disney and Google have finally reached a new carriage agreement that restores ESPN, ABC, and more than 20 Disney-owned channels to YouTube TV. The resolution marks the end of a blackout that left millions without access to some of the most-watched sports and entertainment programming on live TV.

The dispute began when the previous carriage deal between the companies expired, triggering an immediate removal of Disney content from YouTube TV. During the standoff, both sides publicly accused each other of putting corporate interests ahead of consumer needs. Google claimed Disney was pushing for higher fees “in an effort to boost its own Hulu + Live TV and Fubo offerings,” while Disney insisted Google was “being unreasonable and seeking preferential treatment and below-market rates.”

The blackout hit viewers especially hard, as it included ESPN—one of the most influential sports networks in the U.S.—along with the entire suite of Disney channels. To soften the impact, Google issued a $20 credit to affected YouTube TV customers, framing it as an apology for the disruption.

In the days leading up to the agreement, discussions escalated to the highest levels. Reports indicated that Disney CEO Bob Iger and Google parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stepped in personally to help expedite negotiations. Adding pressure, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr publicly urged the companies to “get it done!” as the blackout dragged on.

The situation contrasted sharply with the companies’ 2021 carriage dispute, which was resolved within just a couple of days. This time, the high-stakes standoff lingered longer, sparking wider debate about rising streaming costs and the future of live TV services. For many subscribers, the two-week outage served as a reminder of the fragility of live channel deals in the streaming era.

With the new agreement in place, YouTube TV users can once again access Disney’s full lineup, including ESPN’s popular live sports coverage and ABC’s primetime programming. Both companies have expressed relief at closing the deal, although specific financial terms were not disclosed.

As the dust settles, industry observers note that carriage disputes like this are becoming increasingly common as content providers and streaming platforms wrestle over pricing, audience reach, and competitive advantages. For now, however, YouTube TV subscribers can enjoy the return of their favourite Disney networks—just in time for a packed slate of sports and holiday programming.