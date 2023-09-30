Disney+ Hotstar password sharing to end soon

After Netflix, Disney+ Hostar plans to prevent users from sharing their passwords outside the home. The streaming giant recently emailed its Canadian subscribers announcing changes to their subscription agreement. In the email, the company stated that it is updating its policy and introducing new terms, including applying restrictions on account sharing for membership holders starting November 1.

While Disney has not provided further details about its plan to enforce its password crackdown policy, it noted in the email that it will enforce stricter rules against the practice of account sharing. "We're implementing restrictions on your ability to share your account or login credentials outside of your household," reads The Verge's extract of the email.

Disney even updated its help centre, which specifies, "You may not share your subscription outside of your household."

Disney+ Hotstar to track users

But how will Disney determine if users share passwords, and what happens if they do?

Well, in the newly updated section called "Account Sharing" in the Canadian subscriber agreement, the company specifies that it will monitor the accounts of subscribed users. If any policy violation is found, the account will be limited or terminated altogether.

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household ...If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement," reads the agreement.

All of these changes will come into effect across Canada starting November 1, "for whom the updated Subscriber Agreement will be effective on their next billing date, on or after November 1, 2023."

Disney+ Hotstar Password Sharing Policy for Indian users

While Disney+ is starting a crackdown on password sharing in Canada, the company is expected to roll out the new policy in other countries, including India.