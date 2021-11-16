Disney Melee Mania is Coming soon to Apple Arcade

Apple along with Disney and Mighty Bear Games revealed that Disney Melee Mania will be out on Apple Arcade soon. The game will be exclusive to the platform, as you will go into battle with all your favorite Disney and Pixar characters in what will essentially be 3v3 fights to see which team is the better of the two. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below, along with more information from the developers on this sleek-looking fighter, as we wait for them to give us an official release date.

Disney Melee Mania leaves players on a virtual battlefield and lets them choose from 12 champions from various Disney and Pixar classics, with more characters added regularly. Players will join forces in battle-ready teams with iconic characters and fan favorites from Disney and Pixar, who battle it out in a dazzling and never-before-seen virtual arena. From Wreck-It Ralph, Elsa, and Mickey Mouse to Frozone, Moana, and Buzz Lightyear, each player will choose their unique holographic hero to battle in 3v3 matches with friends and foes as they compete to become Disney's greatest champions.

Each champion will appear in a different skin ready for action equipped with their own set of iconic moves and unlockable cosmetics. Throughout five-minute action-packed matches on the battlefield, players will need to score as many points as possible or defeat the opposing team as many times as they can, for a chance to win. They will join in frenetic multiplayer battles that will test each character's unique abilities in close combat competition, with multiple modes and challenges to test their skills, and will also earn rewards in the event game.

"We're thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games' CEO. "Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight."





