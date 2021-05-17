Don't want to accept WhatsApp privacy policy? Know how competition treats your data

WhatsApp these days is in the news for all the wrong reasons, courtesy of its controversial new privacy policy that took effect on Saturday. Once known for its strong pro-privacy stance, the messaging service will now start sharing information about how users interact with businesses on Facebook.

When the company first announced the changes to its privacy policy in January, there was widespread outrage. As a result, users began downloading privacy-friendly alternatives like Signal, while others opted for Telegram Messenger, which is less private. However, as the weeks and months passed, many users returned to using WhatsApp since most of their groups and chats were already on the platform.

Now that WhatsApp has finally started enforcing its new privacy policy, users have no choice but to agree to the new terms. This is because WhatsApp will slowly close the features available on your account, eventually forcing you to agree to the terms, as you will not be able to receive or send messages or calls.

Here we have shared which messaging app collects what data so you can take a look and decide whether that app is worth using or if you'd rather switch to another, less intrusive one.

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp collect the most data compared to Apple's iMessage and considerably more private Signal and Telegram. Check out:

Signal

This app does not collect any data.

You must register with Signal using your mobile phone number to register, but the app does not link your phone number to your identity. If you check the App Store, it indicates that there is no data linked to you.

iMessage

Data collected by iMessage: Email Address, Phone Number, Search History, Device Identification.

Telegram

Data collected Telegram: Name, Phone Number, Contacts, User Identification.

Just one look at this list, and you'll know that Signal is clearly the most secure messaging app and that both Facebook products are just as greedy as data. No wonder Facebook got so mad at Apple and its privacy labels and user tracking restrictions!

WhatsApp

Data collected by WhatsApp: Phone Number, Email Address, Contacts, Approximate Location, Device Identification, User Identification, Advertising Data, Purchase History, Product Interaction, Payment Information, Failure Data, Performance Data, Other Diagnostic Data, Customer Service, Product Interaction, Other User, Content, Metadata.

Facebook Messenger

Data collected by Facebook Messenger: Precise Location, Approximate Location, Physical Address, Email Address, Name, Phone Number, Other User Contact Information, Contacts, Photos Or Videos, Game Content, Other User Content, Search History, Browsing History, User ID, Device ID, Third-Party Advertising, Purchase History, Financial Information, Product Interaction, Advertising Data, Other Usage Data, Crash Data, Performance Data, Other Diagnostic Data, Other Types Data, Developers, Advertising Or Marketing, Health, Fitness, Payment Information, Confidential Information, Product Customization, Credit Information, Other Financial Information, Emails Or Text Messages.