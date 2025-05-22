Dyson Announces the World’s Slimmest Vacuum Cleaner – A 38mm Dyson PencilVac

Today, Dyson unveiled the Dyson PencilVac, a lightweight cordless vacuum with only a 38mm diameter that is packed full of new technology. It is the only vacuum with four fluffy cones to detangle long hair. The new Fluffycones cleaner head ejects even long hair from the brush bar as you clean, meaning no more cutting or pulling hair out of tangled brush bars. The Dyson PencilVac has four cones in two brush bars, one behind the other, which rotate in opposite directions, causing the cleaner head to float across the floor, uniquely cleaning perfectly both forwards and backwards, as proven by the laser-like illumination both in front and behind. The cones project at the edges, giving unparalleled cleaning right to the skirting board. At just 1.8kg and 38mm in diameter, the Dyson PencilVac with its double brush bar is Dyson’s most manoeuvrable vacuum, cleaning perfectly backwards or sideways, right up to the edges – all with minimum effort. James Dyson Founder of Dyson “I have long wanted to make a vacuum of only 38mm diameter (the same as my latest hair dryer, the Supersonic r). But first, we needed to develop our most powerful Hyperdymium motor at only 28mm diameter to achieve such a slender machine. Then, a new dust separation and compaction system was developed. We have taken cleaner heads in a new direction with our four conical brush bars counter rotating, so that the head simply floats on the floor, giving excellent cleaning in any direction.” New Fluffycones cleaner head Detangles long hair and cleans right to the edge





The new Dyson Fluffycones features four conical brush bars in two brush bars that eject hair as it is picked up, preventing hair from wrapping and tangling around the brush bar. The nylon bristles are specifically angled to further encourage hair migration while lifting fine dust and debris from your floors.

The front brush bar cones rotate in one direction, while the rear ones rotate in the opposite direction, cleaning brilliantly in all directions for added ease and efficiency. Laser-like illumination both forwards and behind reveals invisible dust on hard floors on both strokes, while giving you visible proof that all dust has been removed. Uniquely, it has been designed so that the four fluffy brush bar cones protrude at the sides to clean right up to the edge, unlike any other cleaner. The world’s slimmest vacuum1 Powered by the new Dyson Hyperdymium 140k motor





The Dyson PencilVac is the world’s slimmest vacuum1 at just 38mm in diameter, enabling it to clean in the narrowest gaps in the home. The new format also enables it to lay flat on the ground, flattening to just 95mm to clean under low furniture.

The smallest of powerful motors at 28mm diameter had to be developed to be small enough to fit into the 38mm handle, while being fast enough to generate powerful suction. The result is the new Hyperdymium 140k motor – Dyson’s smallest and fastest vacuum motor to date –with a diameter of just 28mm. In such a small package, every component had to be engineered to the micron to work more efficiently, for greater power density. It is 34% more power dense than its predecessor3, spinning at up to 140,000 RPM to generate 55AW of powerful suction4 on the Dyson PencilVac. John Churchill Chief Technology Officer at Dyson “Engineering our smallest and fastest vacuum motor is no simple feat. It was more than miniaturising every piece of technology. It is a precise integration of motor design, electronics, software, and hardware, all working together seamlessly. At Dyson, we reimagine what engineering can do by refusing to accept trade-offs. We are uncompromising in our approach, from innovation and engineering to manufacturing. From a new motor, a new paradigm in cleaner heads, to a new separation system, the Dyson PencilVac represents our most advanced engineering to date.” New Dyson two-stage linear dust separation system





The Dyson PencilVac is the first Dyson vacuum to use a new filtration system that effectively separates dust and debris from the airflow without causing filters to clog or cleaning performance to decline.

It features our new two-stage linear dust separation system, which captures 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns2, so only cleaner air is expelled back into the home while ensuring there is no loss of suction, ensuring optimal performance with every clean. In addition, dust is compressed to maximise its bin capacity and reduce bin emptying frequency. Other key features of the Dyson PencilVac include:

















New air-compressing bin design compresses dust as it is separated from the airflow in the bin, so it holds five times more dust and debris than its 0.08L capacity 5

New hygienic syringe bin ejection system plunges dirt deep into the bin whilst wiping the shroud clean in the same motion

Swappable battery pack for up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction

Magnetic charging dock for quick and convenient grab-and-go access, with tool storage

Two precision-engineered tools: Rotating combi-crevice tool to clean up high, down low, and anywhere in between, including awkward gaps Conical hair screw tool for ejecting hair fast, for use on carpets, sofas, mattresses, and stairs Dyson’s first connected cordless vacuum Receive battery information and filter maintenance guidance for an enhanced cleaning experience





The Dyson PencilVac is our first cordless vacuum that connects to the MyDyson app, offering owners more control and convenience than ever before. Through the app, owners can access additional settings and get real-time maintenance alerts, including when and how to clean the filter. It also provides step-by-step guidance on how to care for and get the most out of their Dyson vacuum. This enhances owners’ experience while ensuring optimal performance over time.