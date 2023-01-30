Dyson V8 Absolute: Powerful cordless vacuum cleaner at a premium price

After using Dyson Vacuum Cleaners, cleanliness got on my nerves. I have used Dyson V11 and V12, but this time I will be comparing Dyson V8 Absolute with the other vacuum cleaners available in the market. Dyson is well known for its innovation that has revolutionised the vacuum cleaner market. This brand has transformed how you clean; it has given tough competition to traditional vacuum cleaners with long wires and heavy bodies that make a lot of noise! Dyson V8 Absolute is a more powerful cordless vacuum lighter than the other brands with a two-year warranty. Experts say not cleaning your place regularly could be life-threatening. So one should follow a routine cleaning, and Dyson V8 Absolute is a perfect solution for this tiresome job. I do cleaning whenever I can.



It helps you clear everything and anything you want to get rid of… dust, food particles, bits of paper, hair strands, anything. You can use it everywhere…on your bed, sofa, carpet, curtains, and corners of the house. The attachments are excellent; it does not allow anything to be hidden and left out of your cleaning process.



What's in the box?

The vacuum cleaner was securely packed in two layers of boxes. You will get these attachments in the box:

• Quick-release Soft Roller Cleaner Head

• Quick-release Crevice Tool

• Motorbar™ Cleaner Head

• Low Reach Adapter

• Quick-release Mini Motorized Tool

• Quick-release Combination Tool

• Charger

• Docking Station

The wall-mounted docking station helps dock the machine and let it charge promptly, keeping it ready for subsequent use.





Dyson V8 Absolute in the Box

The new technologies with Dyson V8 Absolute



- Latest de-tangling technology - Motorbar™ cleaner head with hair removal vanes automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar.

- The Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar removes hair from pet beds, car seats and stairs.

Impressive Design Philosophy

It's an impressive-looking machine, resembling a large sci-fi machine, and is made almost entirely of plastic with a large transparent dustbin. The vacuum in blue and golden colour looks attractive. It weighs around 2.5kg, which is light compared to other cordless vacuum cleaners. It comes with swappable brush heads, adaptable in different cleaning places. Because of its vertical, slim design, you can use the machine smoothly. The attachments are easily attachable.





Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

Battery



Dyson V8 Absolute is specially designed to fit every Indian house effortlessly. This cord-free device comes with a click-in battery pack that can be charged on or off the machine. The click-in battery pack is easy to remove and replace with the press of a button. The best part is you can leave the battery on charge permanently, so it is fully charged and ready for subsequent use.

It takes 5 hours to charge the V8 Absolute battery fully. Dyson V8 Absolute provides a battery life of around 40 minutes and 25 minutes with a motorised head, which is good enough to get your job done. If you use it in a Max mode, the battery supports for less than 10 minutes. With this model, you can buy a swappable battery that costs you Rs 6,900. The extra battery will add 60 minutes of runtime. You can buy this along with the vacuum cleaner or place an order later from Dyson or any other online retailer like Amazon.

Pro at Cleaning

The Dyson V8 Absolute is suitable for all floors; it can easily clean carpets and hardwood floors. This device runs on a Dyson digital motor V8 and brings a suction power of Up to 115AW that sucks the smallest dust particles to long hair. The polycarbonate vanes lift tangled strands from the brush bar and send them to the bin. It does an excellent job on the car seats and the lawn area. I was impressed to see the performance. Dyson V8 captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. You get two power modes – Powerful suction and Max mode - which you can easily switch between based on the power you need.

As mentioned, Dyson V8 Absolute can clean everything from cobwebs to between the sofa and car seats. I found the low-reach adapter very helpful that bends efficiently, helping to reach under the sofas and bed. The wand angle can be adjusted up to 90°.





The wand angle can be adjusted up to 90°

The Mini motorised tool and the brush bar that comes in a small head help you remove stubborn dirt from your sofa, mattress and even stairs. The small handle enables you to get a better grip and clean all the hard-to-reach places at your home. I have used it to clean my car as well.



The 0.54L bin is reasonable compared to other variants of the Dyson family; it gives you more time to continue cleaning and emptying the bin later. The best thing about this machine is that it offers a hygienic ejection mechanism that drives out dirt and dust in one action without touching it. You should clean both filters at least once a month; more frequent washing is needed if you vacuum fine dust, use it in powerful suction mode, and use it intensively.

Quiet Motor with High Performance

No matter how good your vacuum cleaner is, a good thumb rule for measuring its volume is to see if you can talk to people around you without yelling. If you can't hear yourself or the other person talking to you, it's time to change your vacuum cleaner…

Dyson V8 Absolute

The Dyson V8 Absolute is quiet compared to other vacuum cleaners available in the market, including cord and cordless models. The reason behind this is the HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter; it helps lower sound and captures the dust. The Dyson digital motor V8 looks like a sci-fi machine, and its motor spins up to 110,000 rpm. The quieter vacuum cleaner means less disturbance to other people in the family.



Verdict

The Dyson V8 Absolute offers top-notch cleanliness at a premium price point. From the price perspective, the Dyson vacuum cleaners are costly, but the V8 Absolute is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,900, where you can save Rs 14,000. It brings features that none of the vacuum cleaners in the market offer. Purchasing Dyson V8 Absolute is investing in the finest home cleaning machine with absolute value for every rupee.

A good thing is that Dyson India has announced the roll-out its Accidental Damage Protection policy for its machines in the Floorcare technology. Committed to its mission of solving problems, this new service allows customers to safeguard their Dyson vacuum cleaners against accidental damage that can possibly be caused during usage for up to two years (T&Cs apply).

Pros

Cordless, light weighed and handy

Ideal for bare floors

Easily cleans hard-to-reach spots

Less Noisy

Decent bin size

Easy-to-clean bin

Easy attachable tools



Cons

