Dyson's Gifting Guide for Christmas and New Year 2022

As the countdown to the New Year and Christmas begins, here are Dyson's favourites to consider when looking for the perfect gift to delight your loved ones. Gift them the thoughtful gift of technology and a memorable experience with these Dyson smart products that not only allow you to enjoy your beauty regime but also keep your home environment healthy and safe.

DYSON V11 ABSOLUTE PRO





Key Features:



Dyson V11 is a cord-free, easy to use a vacuum cleaner, which captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns

It is an impressive-looking machine, resembling a large, science-fiction-inspired gun of sorts, and made almost entirely of plastic with a big transparent dustbin

With swappable battery packs, the machine's run time increased to 120 minutes, with guaranteed fade-free cleaning.

Powerful suction motor implanted, it pulls dust and dirt particles, including larger impurities, and then ejects them into the sealed dustbin

It comes out with a different number of fittings and accessories for different surfaces or purposes

It also comes with a detachable metal pipe, which is used to conveniently clean the floor or reach high places with the device comfortably

Three microprocessors onboard the Dyson V11™ Absolute cord-free vacuum monitor performance up to 8,000 times a second. These microprocessors are in the Dynamic Load Sensor inside the High Torque cleaner head; inside a Dyson Hyperdymium motor; and inside the battery

14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen, bacteria, and dust mites – into the bin.

convenient cord-free use, good battery life

Price: INR 52,900

Availability: Available in Nickel/blue color with swappable battery

DYSON HOT+ COOL AIR PURIFIER





Key Features



Dyson's new range of air purifiers reflects the latest technology in two core areas: filtration and acoustics.

It captures H1N1 virus and 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen, and mould spores

It is 20% quieter, without any compromise on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home.

Dyson's new machines meet the HEPA H13 standard.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is the only air purifier and heater in one

Dyson Purifier machines are engineered for real spaces

Using Dyson Air Multiplier™ Technology, the machine can project purified air to every corner of the room.

Auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperature and air quality levels, while the machine can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control.

Price: INR 50, 310

Availability: Available in two colours White/Silver and Black/Nickel

DYSON AIRWRAP





Key Features



The Dyson Airwrap uses the Coanda effect as an aerodynamic phenomenon. Air, when propelled at the right speed and pressure, naturally follows an adjacent surface, entraining surrounding air. The Dyson Airwrap™™ styler creates a spinning vortex of air around the barrel that attracts, wraps, and curls hair.

The Dyson Airwrap is partnered with a V9 motor, which attracts the hair to the barrel along with providing intelligent heat control.

From Dyson's research into styling, smooth, shiny hair is achieved by getting maximum alignment of hair strands whilst being dried.

To combat this, the team engineers three types of brushes:

Firm & Soft smoothing brush

Round brush

Price: INR 42,900

Availability: Available in three two colours Nickel/Fuchsia and Nickel/Red

DYSON CORRALE





Key Features



The only straightener with flexing plates that shape and gather hair

Engineered to deliver enhanced styling with less reliance on heat, resulting in half the damage¹

Patented precision-engineered, flexing plates made from complex manganese copper alloy with 15 micro-hinged segments that flex and adapt to the hair, reducing frizz and flyaway

Cord-free functionality born from Dyson's £1bn investment and pioneering expertise in battery technology

A ground-breaking dynamic heating system that flexes with the plates and delivers three precise heat settings – 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F)

Integrated Intelligent Heat Control technology to regulate plate temperature 100 times a second, precision heat accuracy

Use corded or cord-free: The Dyson CorraleTM straightener can be used either cord-free or corded. A hybrid mode is in place once attached to the 360° charging cable. Also, place in the ergonomically designed charging dock at regular intervals whilst styling

Price: INR 36,900

Price: INR 36,900

Availability: Available in two colours Bright Fuchsia/Bright Nickel and Black Nickel/Fuchsia