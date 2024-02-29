EA Games, the Creator of The Sims, Announces Layoffs; Details

In a significant move, EA Games, the renowned creator of The Sims, has disclosed plans for substantial layoffs, affecting approximately 670 roles globally. The decision comes as part of strategic adjustments by Electronic Arts (EA), a major player in the gaming industry known for titles like The Sims, Battlefield 2042, and Dead Space.



As per the post, the CEO told employees that "as a company full of creators and storytellers, they believe in the value of teams innovating together, and continue to learn and adopt new ways of collaborating to grow and serve our global communities."

With a workforce of around 13,400 employees, EA's restructuring initiative will result in over 600 individuals losing their jobs. CEO Andrew Wilson conveyed the news to employees via email, outlining the company's focus on business optimization, which includes a workforce reduction of about 5% and the cancellation of multiple game projects.

The announcement read, "In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5 per cent of our workforce. I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company. While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams. Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that's not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect. Communicating these impacts has already begun and will be largely completed by early next quarter."

The CEO noted, "This greater focus allows us to drive creativity, accelerate innovation, and double down on our biggest opportunities — including our owned IP, sports, and massive online communities — to deliver the entertainment players want today and tomorrow. Lastly, we are streamlining our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom."

The company also said it will cancel a few games and "move away from development of future licensed IP that they do not believe will be successful in the changing industry."

This announcement mirrors recent actions in the gaming sector, such as Sony's reduction of 900 jobs in its PlayStation division and the cancellation of various games. As EA and other industry giants adapt to evolving market dynamics, these changes reflect efforts to streamline operations and ensure long-term sustainability.