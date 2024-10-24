Earth in the firing line of six asteroids

New Delhi: NASA has identified six asteroids set to pass by Earth on Thursday with the largest measuring up to 580 feet wide.

Although none of these asteroids pose a threat to Earth, their proximity highlights the importance of monitoring near-Earth objects (NEOs).

Asteroids are rocky, airless remnants from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. They are small, irregularly shaped objects that orbit the Sun, primarily found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Unlike planets, asteroids are too small to have atmospheres or exhibit geological processes like volcanism or plate tectonics. There are millions of asteroids, ranging in size from small boulders to large bodies hundreds of kilometers across.

The closest approach is expected from asteroid (2023 TG14), which will pass at a distance of approximately 0.017 astronomical units (AU) from Earth, or about 2.5 million kilometers. This asteroid is relatively small, with an estimated diameter between 18 and 41 meters. It will fly by at a speed of 6.9 km per second.

The largest of the six asteroids, 363305 (2002 NV16), has a diameter estimated between 140 and 310 meters (up to 580 feet). This massive object will pass by Earth at a distance of 0.0302 AU, which is about 4.5 million kilometers away. Despite its size, it is expected to safely miss Earth, traveling at a speed of 4.87 km per second.

Another notable asteroid, (2015 HM1), will pass at a distance of 0.0369 AU, with a diameter ranging between 24 and 54 meters. It will move at a speed of 10.88 km per second.

Other asteroids in the group include (2024 TP17), (2024 TR6), and (2021 UE2), all ranging in size from 30 to 92 meters. Their closest approaches will range from 0.030 to 0.037 AU, equivalent to between 4.5 and 5.6 million kilometers. While these asteroids are classified as non-hazardous, the regular monitoring of such objects helps researchers better understand the dynamic environment of space and ensures that any potential threats are identified well in advance.