Elevate Your Entertainment: Unveiling the Brilliance of Blaupunkt CyberSound Gen2 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED (55CSGT7023)

Blaupunkt Cyber Sound Gen2 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED (55CSGT7023) positions itself as a promising contender in the competitive television market, offering a compelling blend of performance and affordability. For those seeking a larger-than-life experience, Blaupunkt offers this new 55-inch Google TV model. The Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 is a budget-friendly option that offers a good balance of features and performance. It's a good choice for casual viewers who want a large TV with decent picture quality and smart features. We assessed the performance of the 55-inch 55CSGT7023 model from Blaupunkt, which is available on Flipkart. This review will delve into various aspects of this TV, including its design and display quality, picture quality, connectivity, smart features, and overall user experience.



What's in the Box





1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 2 AAA Batteries, 1 user manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 1 Wall Mount, 4 Screws, 1 Warranty Card.



Specifications of Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 ISeries 55-inch Google TV Brand Name – Blaupunkt

Model Name – 55CSGT7023

Series Screen Size – 55-Inch

Display Technology – LED

Dimensions – 1240 mm x 12.5 mm

Resolution – 4K,3840 x 2160 pixels

Refresh Rate – 60 Hz

Number of Speakers – 4

Total Speaker Output –60 W

Output Per Speaker –15W

Storage Space – 16 GB,2 GB

Other Audio Features: DolbyAtmos and DTS TruSurround, 4 Sound Modes (Standard, Music, Movie, Sports),Sound Output Device (TV Speaker, ARC, S/PDIF), Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround

Supported Apps Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, AppleTV, ZEE5, Sony LIV, EROS Now, MX Player, AirPlay, etc. Design and Build Quality Starting with the design, the 55CSGT7023 boasts a sleek and modern design that easily blends into contemporary living spaces. The slim profile of the TV gives it a minimalist look, and the narrow bezels around the display maximize the screen real estate, providing an immersive viewing experience. The TV's design is thoughtful, focusing on simplicity and elegance without unnecessary frills. Blaupunkt is known for its commitment to build quality, and the 55CSGT7023 is no exception. The TV is built with durability in mind, ensuring that it stands the test of time. The materials used in the construction of the TV are of high quality, contributing to its robust build. The construction is sturdy, providing stability when mounted or placed on a stand, allowing for a customized setup based on your preferences. Attention to detail is evident in the manufacturing process, with a focus on creating a TV that not only looks good but also feels reliable and well-made.







Blaupunkt CyberSound Gen2 55 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED (55CSGT7023) with a range of ports Connectivity



The TV's build includes a variety of connectivity options strategically placed for easy access. Three HDMI ports, 2 USB rear ports, and other input/output options are seamlessly integrated into the design, allowing users to connect various devices without any hassle. This thoughtful design element enhances the overall user experience, ensuring that you can easily plug in your gaming console, streaming devices, or other peripherals. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can effortlessly connect the TV to your home network, opening the doors to a world of online content. The app store provides access to a wide range of applications, giving you the flexibility to customise your entertainment experience. Picture Quality The Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 stands out with its 4K Ultra HD resolution display, the high resolution ensures that every detail is vividly rendered, making it an ideal choice for both cinematic experiences and gaming enthusiasts. High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology enhances colour contrast, unveiling lifelike details in every scene. The rich and accurate colour spectrum, particularly dazzling in nature documentaries and animated films. Its commendable motion handling guarantees smooth transitions in action-packed sequences and high-speed gaming. Designed for versatile viewing, the TV offers good viewing angles, vital for larger screens, ensuring an excellent view from any position. The customization options, including various picture modes, allow you to tailor the visual settings to your preferences, whether you crave vibrant dynamism or a more subdued, natural look.

Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 TV Display

In conclusion, the Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 excels in delivering an immersive and personalised viewing experience, combining high resolution, vibrant colours,and advanced technologies. Whether you're a cinephile, gamer, or TV enthusiast, this model is crafted to elevate your entertainment journey.



Gaming Experience For gaming enthusiasts, the CyberSound Gen2proves to be a commendable choice. The combination of a high refresh rate and low input lag ensures smooth and responsive gameplay. The 4K resolution further enhances the gaming experience, bringing out the details in graphics and textures. The TV supports various gaming consoles and devices, making it a versatile option for those who prioritize gaming in their entertainment setup. Whether you're into action-packed titles or immersive role-playing games, the CyberSound Gen2 delivers an engaging and visually stunning gaming experience. Smart Features The Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 transforms your viewing experience into a connected entertainment hub with its array of smart features. Operating on a user-friendly smart TV platform, it effortlessly navigates through various apps and settings, ensuring a responsive experience. Built-in Wi-Fi facilitates easy internet connectivity for seamless access to online streaming services. Pre-loaded with popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the TV offers instant access to a vast library of content. Cinematic sound quality, powered by Dolby digital Plus, and a robust 60W Stereo Box Speaker system with DTS TruSurroundtechnology. Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Google Assistant-powered remote. One can explore over 10,000 apps with built-in Chromecast and Airplay support. With three HDMI ports (including ARC and CEC), two USB ports, and DVB-C/DVB-T/T2 compatibility, it adapts to all your digital needs. 2GB of RAM,16GB of ROM, and the MT9062 processor with Mali-G52 GPU ensure a smooth and responsive experience.

Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 TV Remote

The inclusion of voice control, an app store for customization, screen mirroring, regular firmware updates, and versatile connectivity options further elevate this TV, turning it into a multifaceted entertainment centrepiece for your living room. Whether it's searching for content, adjusting settings, or launching apps, the voice control feature adds a layer of convenience to your interaction with the TV.

