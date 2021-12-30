Elon Musk Assures Humans to Travel to Mars in next 5 to 10 years

We all know that Elon Musk wants humanity to get to Mars. The tech billionaire has been chasing the dream for a couple of decades and it seems his aerospace company SpaceX will eventually make it happen. By the time Musk says in the next five to ten years.

In a recent interview, Musk was asked the question once again: "When do you think SpaceX will take a human being to Mars?" To this, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX responded that in the best possible scenario, SpaceX could take a man to Mars in the next five years. In the worst case, this could extend into the next 10 years.

This is still commendable, considering that the discussion is about sending a human being to the surface of another planet, a prospect that could have been extremely ridiculed if we had only been living half a century before today. Now, we have big, imposing rockets like SpaceX's Starship, which may make Musk's dream possible and many others soon.

Not that Musk was being overly optimistic. When asked the question by podcaster Lex Fridman during the interview, Musk stared at it for a good ten seconds. He then said: "the best case is around five years, the worst-case 10 years", enough words to stir excitement in the hearts of all space enthusiasts.

This isn't the first time Musk has hinted at such a timeline for humans landing on Mars. In an interview with Time magazine earlier this month, Musk said: "I would be surprised if we didn't land on Mars in five years." The timeline has gotten a bit more realistic since then, it seems.

Musk appears to be in control of the second half. In his recent interview, he highlighted how the determinants of the monumental task include "rocket engineering." He took the opportunity to mention the greatness of Starship, calling it "the most complex and advanced rocket ever made." "It's really the next level," he said.

Musk explained that the optimization level in Starship is what is crucial for this mission. The rocket is able to minimize the cost per ton per orbit "and ultimately the cost per ton to the surface of Mars," Musk explained.