Free Training and employment opportunities in Oxygen

Hyderabad: Oxygen, a digital marketing company offering SEO, Social Media and Content Creation has announced free training and expansion of its team to meet international demands.

In a press release issued here, the Oxygen CEO Shashikanth Heerekar said the graduates who are interested in the field of search engine optimisation can apply for the free training. After the completion of the training, they would be given priority in the recruitment of the company. The CEO said that as search habits evolve, brands must build credibility across multiple channels. OXYGEN supports businesses in creating a strong presence that AI platforms can easily understand and recommend. Oxygen is expanding Its team to meet international demand. The company is growing its workforce. The company is offering roles in SEO, social media, content writing, paid ads, design and AI-supported digital marketing. New hires receive practical training and exposure to global projects.