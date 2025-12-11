CAMB.AI Announces Strategic Partnership with Kompact AI by Ziroh Labs

Bengaluru: CAMB.AI, the global leader in AI-powered multilingual voice translation and content localization, today announced a strategic partnership with Kompact AI by Ziroh Labs, the pioneering CPU-first AI platform that enables large language models to run efficiently on standard CPUs without compromising performance. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in democratizing enterprise AI access, combining CAMB.AI's industry-leading voice synthesis technology with Kompact AI's groundbreaking runtime to optimize LLMs for CPUs with no degradation in throughput and output quality.

The CAMB.AI-Kompact AI partnership represents more than a technical integration, it embodies a shared commitment to democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities. By combining proven voice synthesis technology with revolutionary CPU optimization, the partnership enables organizations worldwide to deploy sophisticated multilingual communication systems without traditional infrastructure barriers.

Strategic Alignment: Shared Vision for Accessible AI

Both companies believe advanced AI should be accessible beyond big-budget enterprises, continuing their legacy of disrupting industry norms:

CAMB.AI pioneered emotionally authentic multilingual dubbing for live sports with brands like NASCAR, Major League Soccer, YES Network, Australian Open, FanCode and Comcast NBCUniversal.

Kompact AI proved large language models can deliver top performance on optimized CPU infrastructure, challenging the GPU-centric model.

Transforming Enterprise AI Deployment: From GPU Dependence to CPU Freedom

This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how enterprises deploy and scale AI applications. While the industry has been locked into expensive GPU infrastructure for AI workloads, Kompact AI's revolutionary CPU-first approach delivers 50% cost reduction in AI inferencing while maintaining full model quality, eliminating the need for quantization or distillation that traditionally compromises accuracy.

"Just as we've democratized multilingual communication by making voice translation accessible across 150+ languages, this partnership with Kompact AI democratizes access to powerful AI infrastructure. Enterprises no longer need to choose between performance and accessibility. They can now deploy our MARS7 and BOLI models on standard CPU infrastructure while achieving broadcast-quality results," said Akshat Prakash, Co-Founder and CTO of CAMB.AI.