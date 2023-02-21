Elon Musk calls Meta verification move 'inevitable'

There were days when a blue tick on your social media handles was a mark of authenticity. You can buy the blue brand these days if you have a couple of extra bucks to pay per month. In 2022, Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue, where anyone could buy the blue mark and be verified on the microblogging site. Following suit, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has also announced that users can purchase the blue brand for a monthly fee. Meta Verified is being tested in Australia and New Zealand at $11.99 (around Rs 990) per month on the web or $14.99 (around Rs 1240) per month on iPhones. It is unclear when Meta will roll out verified services in India.



Elon Musk reacts to meta-verification



Reacting to news of Meta following in the footsteps of Twitter and selling blue ticks for a fee, Elon Musk reacted, calling the move quite "inevitable." Elon Musk commented on a Twitter post that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was 'copying' Twitter with the new verification system.

Difference between Meta verification and Twitter Blue

The most notable difference between Twitter Blue and Meta verification is the power of choice. While Elon Musk's Twitter no longer allows people to verify themselves with old methods, Instagram still has that option. In addition, people can still be verified on Instagram if they meet the platform's verification eligibility criteria without paying anything. However, Twitter is different.

Furthermore, Musk has clarified that people who verified themselves on Twitter before Twitter's blue subscription launch will have the blue tick removed. The legacy blue ticks, according to Musk, are "corrupted" and will be removed soon. Meta, for its part, has not said anything about what will happen to the accounts that are already verified.