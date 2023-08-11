Elon Musk is auctioning the blue bird logo and other memorabilia

Twitter is long gone; welcome X. That's Elon Musk's vision for the social media company moving forward. Musk wants to move away from the company's old identity under the leadership of Jack Dorsey and later Parag Agrawal. Under his watch, he wants nothing to do with Twitter, but it's all about X. Recently, the company temporarily placed a giant X logo on top of its San Francisco headquarters. Most of the Twitter branding on the website is also gone. For example, Twitter Blue is now X Premium.



Now, Musk is selling vintage Twitter items, including various bluebird memorabilia. Auctions are also a great way to raise money in the future, as the owner of X did in January 2023.

X again partners with Heritage Global Partners auctioneers to sell his old stuff. The website notes that bidding for "Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia" begins on September 12 and ends on September 14. X is auctioning off over 600 items. Some items include the Twitter Bird Wood Coffee Table, Twitter Bid Neon Marquee Light Sign, Blue Room Neon Sign, Hashtag Marquee Light, and acoustic guitars. Other items include kitchen appliances, office furniture, and iMacs.

In addition, X will also auction a painting of Ellen DeGeneres' 2014 Oscars selfie with Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong'o. The selfie broke records for retweets and even caused the platform to crash momentarily. The selfie on Twitter generated 80,000 retweets in three minutes and more than a million in less than an hour. Offers for most items start at $25, which will naturally increase once the offers roll in.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk auctioned off similar Twitter office supplies when the company raised money and cut costs through layoffs and office closures. One of Twitter's bluebird memorabilia sold for around $100,000 (Rs 82 lakhs) at auction. Other office supplies were also sold for a large sum.

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk said he wants the app to become a new platform for "everything." Twitter allows paid members to post long posts (like a blog) and upload long videos. The company is even exploring the idea of incorporating digital payment solutions. The company recently started an ad revenue-sharing program with various platform users. Some Indian users also received compensation of more than Rs 1 lakh for their tweets, or rather, X posts.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023



