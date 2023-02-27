Elon Musk lays off 200 employees of the Twitter workforce

From the time Elon Musk acquitted Twitter last year, the company has seen several mass layoffs that have greatly reduced its workforce. Before the Musk acquisition, Twitter had about 7,500 employees. However, after the new owner took office, the workforce was reduced to around 2,300 people. And now, in a new round of layoffs, Musk has laid off around 10 per cent of his workforce, according to a New York Times report. Almost nearly 200 people lost their jobs as part of this layoff at the company.



Elon Musk fires 200 Twitter employees

A report from The New York Times claims that the new round of layoffs has affected Data scientists, product managers, and engineers. The layoffs were announced over the weekend, and the people affected were working to keep Twitter's various functions online. The report further claims that the monetization infrastructure team was reduced to fewer than eight people out of 30, according to a source with the publication.

Reports also surfaced that even the people who pledged to work on Musk's Twitter 2.0 were fired in the recent round of layoffs. Among these employees is Esther Crawford, who was named the new head of Twitter Blue after Musk took over. A photo of her also went viral on social media, showing her taking a nap in a sleeping bag at the Twitter office.

Last week, reports started circulating that Musk had announced another round of layoffs at the company that heavily affected people in the sales and engineering departments.