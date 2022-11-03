Elon Musk may fire half of Twitter's staff

Twitter employees have been preparing for layoffs since Elon Musk officially took over the company, and details are starting to trickle out about how many people could be affected. On Wednesday night, The Verge's Alex Heath reports that Musk will meet with advisers, including former PayPal executive David Sacks, and finalize a plan to lay off roughly 3,800 employees. In contrast, Bloomberg reported that 3,700 would be cut.



According to Bloomberg, the plan is for employees to be informed of the layoffs on Friday, and affected workers could receive 60 days of severance pay. Musk also plans to end Twitter's policy that allowed employees to work from home "forever," Bloomberg reports. This would line up with text messages we've seen from another adviser, Jason Calacanis (revealed as part of Musk's court case when he was trying to stop buying Twitter), suggesting cutting remote work to encourage voluntary departures, and it coincides with his stance against remote work at Tesla.



The changes are just a few in the works since Twitter became an Elon Musk company last week. Twitter Blue will get a new price of $8 and access to verification, while the editing feature will reportedly open to everyone starting this week. Musk will also launch a "content moderation council."