Elon Musk says his Tweets were unpromoted

A couple of days ago, several Twitter users reported that their feed was full of tweets from Elon Musk. Some engineers said Musk orchestrated the whole thing and it wasn't accidental or because of a glitch in the algorithm. However, Musk is now upset with an employee who spilt his secrets to a Platformer news website. He further said that Twitter will take action against employees for spreading false news about him.

The Platformer reported that Musk became frustrated with the performance of his tweets on Twitter, prompting him to pressure the platform's engineers to work on a solution to promote his tweets to the platform's user base. In an attempt to address Musk's complaints, Twitter implemented code to artificially promote Musk's tweets, the employee told the website.

In response to the claims made by Platformer, Musk said, "The 'source' of the bogus Platformer article is a disgruntled employee who had been on paid time off for months, had already accepted a job at Google and felt the need to poison the well on the way out. Twitter will be taking legal action against him." He, however, did not reveal the name of the employee who tried to malign his image.

Casey Newton, who wrote the report for Platformer, told Business Insider that Musk's allegations are not correct. "Elon's tweet is completely false. We stand by our reports," Newton said.

The Platformer report claims that Twitter created a special system just for Elon Musk, which they call a "power user multiplier." This system makes Elon Musk's posts appear more frequently and to more people than they would for a normal user. Twitter made Elon Musk's tweets seen by a lot more people than other people's tweets.