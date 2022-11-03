Elon Musk to soon enable the Twitter edit button for all

Twitter's editing feature went from being a myth to something people could use in October, but it could be available to everyone very soon. In what could be one of the first significant changes under Elon Musk's Twitter regime, the company will open the edit feature to all users starting this week, according to Bloomberg.



Tweet editing is currently locked behind the company's soon-to-change $4.99 Twitter Blue subscription, which is only available to users in select countries, and Twitter has emphasized that the editing feature is still technically in testing. Musk thinks he's ready for everyone and is also planning a significant Twitter Blue overhaul that could roll out in the next few days.

Verification is essential for the new $8 or Rs 660 per month (was $20) Twitter Blue, which allows you to rent a verified checkmark. Paying users will also get priority responses, the ability to post long videos and audio, and half the number of ads. The new Blue could be available on Monday, November 7, reports Bloomberg. If the team working at Blue misses that deadline, they have been told they will be fired, and at least one Twitter employee has slept in the office to meet that goal. However, as per the latest report, employees are still preparing for layoffs, which could affect about half of their workforce.