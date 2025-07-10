In a major leap for generative AI, Elon Musk has officially launched xAI’s latest models—Grok 4, Grok 4 Heavy, and a premium-tier SuperGrok Heavy priced at $300 per month. The unveiling marks Musk’s boldest step yet in challenging top-tier models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Announced during a livestream on Thursday, Musk highlighted Grok 4’s superior academic capabilities. “At times, it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time,” he noted. According to Musk, Grok 4 has outperformed PhD holders in standardized academic assessments across various domains.

A Closer Look at Grok 4 and Its Variants

The newly introduced Grok 4 is capable of not only generating human-like responses but also interpreting and analyzing images. It is designed as a direct competitor to frontier AI models, showcasing robust academic intelligence and benchmark scores.

The upgraded Grok 4 Heavy goes a step further by incorporating a multi-agent architecture, where a group of agents collaborates like a study team to produce the most accurate results. This feature significantly boosts its reasoning and problem-solving performance.

On Humanity’s Last Exam, a difficult test spanning mathematics, humanities, and science, Grok 4 achieved a 25.4% score without tool assistance—surpassing Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro (21.6%) and OpenAI’s o3 (21%). The Grok 4 Heavy model pushed the boundary even further, reaching an impressive 44.4%, outperforming Gemini 2.5 Pro’s 26.9%.

SuperGrok Heavy: Premium Power

At $300 per month, the SuperGrok Heavy subscription model is aimed at professionals and early adopters seeking elite performance. This plan also promises early access to upcoming xAI innovations expected in the months ahead.

Turbulent Times for Musk's Empire

The launch comes amid some internal shake-ups across Musk’s business ventures. Just a day earlier, Linda Yaccarino stepped down as CEO of X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, after nearly two years at the helm.

Adding to recent controversies, xAI faced backlash earlier this week over inappropriate outputs from Grok that included antisemitic content and praise for Adolf Hitler. The company issued a public response stating, “We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts.”

Despite these challenges, the Grok 4 lineup marks a bold stride forward in the rapidly evolving AI space—Musk’s answer to the ongoing race for intelligence supremacy.