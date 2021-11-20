Elon Musk Writes to Employees on Listening to Music at Workplace; Read Email Here

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, is known for having his ways of doing things. The billionaire has a reputation for doing things in a way that other CTOs are not expected to work, be it an episode of Saturday Night Live or his antics on Twitter, where the SpaceX CEO has no qualms about making clear. His point. Now, Elon Musk, in an email to all employees, said what he thinks about listening to music at the workplace. More specifically, the Tesla factories. According to a CNBC report, Musk said that he "cares very much about employees and sought feedback on what else could be done to improve things."

Musk sent two emails to all employees. CNBC, in its report, claims to have access to these emails. The first was about listening to music at work, while the other was to remind managers what to do to "keep their jobs." Keep reading ...

First email:

Subj. Music in the Factory

Just wanted to say that I very much support music in the factory, as well as any little touches that make work more enjoyable.

An associate just sent me a note asking if we could have one ear bud for music so the other ear can listen for safety-related issues. That sounds fine to me.

Also, ambient music from speakers is also totally cool so long as there is reasonable agreement among your colleagues as to the music choices.

If there are other things that you think would improve your day, please let me know. I care very much that you look forward to coming to work every day!

The second email:

Subj. Please Note

If an email is sent from me with explicit directions, there are only three actions allowed by managers.

1. Email me back to explain why what I said was incorrect. Sometimes, I'm just plain wrong!

2. Request further clarification if what I said was ambiguous.

3. Execute the directions.

If none of the above are done, that manager will be asked to resign immediately.

Thank you,

Elon