Elon Musk X Platform Set for Algorithm Overhaul; Details

The platform has undergone significant transformations since Elon Musk acquired X (formerly Twitter) in 2022. Rebranded as X, the platform has introduced various features such as longer tweets, video uploads, and job-search capabilities, aligning with Musk's vision of creating an all-encompassing app. In a recent announcement, Musk revealed plans to change X's algorithm to ensure that all followers can view pinned posts.

This update signifies a departure from the current algorithm, where only a subset of followers sees users' posts. Musk's assurance that all followers will have visibility into pinned posts suggests a potential boost in account reach and engagement for X users.

X Platform Set for Algorithm Overhaul

Announcing the update, Elon Musk wrote, "A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every 48 hours to prevent gaming of the system."

In addition to this algorithm update, recent developments on X include its evolution into a job-search platform, with over a million job postings across diverse industries. Musk shared this milestone, underscoring X's multifaceted utility.

Furthermore, X has democratized audio and video calling, extending the feature beyond premium subscribers to all users. Initially introduced as a premium feature for iOS users, the calling functionality was gradually rolled out to Android users, reflecting X's commitment to enhancing user experience across platforms.

The post by X Hiring read, "Over 1 million job postings are now live on X! Looking for a new gig? Make your next career move using X Hiring."

Musk's earlier hints about a broader release of calling features by the end of January underscore X's dedication to ensuring feature reliability before making it accessible to all users. Alongside this expansion, X introduces a new customization feature, allowing users to tailor their call settings. Users can now choose to receive calls exclusively from individuals they follow or opt for open access to calls from anyone on the platform.

Elon Musk's continued efforts to innovate and enhance X's functionality align with his vision of creating a comprehensive social media platform. With updates like the algorithm change for pinned posts and the democratization of calling features, X aims to provide users with a seamless and inclusive social networking experience.