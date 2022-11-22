Elon Musk's Twitter to start hiring again

Twitter reportedly plans to start hiring again after laying off nearly two-thirds of its 7,500-person workforce in the past month. The first batch of layoffs took place in the first week of Elon Musk's formal takeover of the company at the end of October, and more staff were subsequently laid off in the coming weeks. Until last week, when Musk offered the remaining employees an ultimatum to either conform to the tougher new work rules or leave. This led to the mass resignation of nearly 1,000 Twitter employees.



According to The Verge, Musk told employees Monday that the company is done with layoffs and "actively recruiting for roles in engineering and sales and that employees are encouraged to make referrals." In particular, Twitter was expected to lay off employees in the sales department on Monday.

The report notes that Musk did not specify the types of engineering roles Twitter is seeking, and the company has yet to list the postings. In the meeting, Musk said: "In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority."

During Monday's general meeting, Musk also clarified that there are no plans to move Twitter's headquarters from San Francisco to Texas, as he did with Tesla. However, he reportedly did not rule out the possibility of having two headquarters, possibly one in Texas, where federal taxes are much more reasonable than in California. The report notes that Musk acknowledged that Twitter's reorganization "have a lot of mistakes" but that the company "stabilise over time."



