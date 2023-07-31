Elon Musk's X logo on Twitter HQ faces backlash from San Francisco residents

A giant, glowing X marks the spot in San Francisco where Elon Musk says he plans to keep his company, messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. But city officials and some residents aren't happy with the display.



On Friday, the company erected an "X" logo on the roof of its Market Street headquarters, much to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights and the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, which said it is investigating the structure.

The move followed a post by Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for $44 billion, announcing that the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he called the city's recent "fatal spiral." with one company after another left or leaving."

Musk, who is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla, moved that company's headquarters from California to Texas in 2021. Keeping X in San Francisco could bode well for a city that has struggled to recover from tourism and losses. trades suffered during the pandemic.

Its central region is struggling with job cuts in the technology sector, the departure of major retailers and reduced tourism. Traffic has slowed as more people work from home, while high-profile crime and homelessness have tarnished the city's image.









"Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk wrote.



However, not all San Franciscans are interested in Musk's friendship. Over the weekend, locals took video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and blinking, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

X user @ itsmefrenchy123 said they would be "LIVED" over the glowing logo, picturing it "right across from your bedroom."

"I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever," X user @DollyMarlowe wrote.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection has opened an investigation into the structure, saying it may be in violation of permitting rules.

An IDB inspector said in a written report that company representatives twice denied access to the roof to IDB officials seeking to inspect the logo. The inspector noted that a representative said the sign was temporary.

With inputs from Reuters