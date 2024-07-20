Explained! All about Microsoft CrowdStrike Issue, Causes, Impact, Fixes and What It is

CrowdStrike’s recent content update for Windows PCs has led to significant disruptions, causing millions of users to experience reboot issues and encounter the dreaded 'Blue Screen of Death'. This problem began on Friday afternoon, affecting operations across various sectors, including aviation and publishing. The Indian government even issued an advisory to address the widespread impact.



What is CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is a leading American cybersecurity firm, that collaborates with companies like Microsoft to deploy tools such as Falcon, designed to protect against hacking and security threats. Many enterprises rely on CrowdStrike’s services to maintain security and prevent breaches.

On Friday, CrowdStrike released a content update specifically for Windows systems. Unfortunately, this update caused significant issues, including repeated reboots and the infamous Blue Screen of Death for computers running CrowdStrike services. CEO George Kurtz has acknowledged the problem, stating that the update's issue has been identified and a fix has been deployed. However, many systems, especially those used by enterprise users, are still encountering difficulties as recovery continues.

Microsoft CrowdStrike Issue: What Caused the Issue?

The problem originated from a content update released by CrowdStrike, a prominent American cybersecurity firm known for its Falcon software, which protects enterprises from hacking and other security threats. This update, designed for Windows hosts, inadvertently caused computers running CrowdStrike services to enter a boot loop, repeatedly restarting and displaying the Blue Screen of Death. Notably, only Windows users were affected, while Mac and Linux users remained unaffected.

Microsoft CrowdStrike Issue: Who Is Affected?

The issue specifically impacts Windows PCs with the CrowdStrike Falcon sensor software installed. This includes a wide array of enterprise users, college students, and retail workers. Mac and Linux systems did not receive the update and therefore are not experiencing these issues.

CrowdStrike CEO George Response

In response to the crisis, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz publicly apologized for the global IT outage and vowed to collaborate with partners to restore services. During an interview with NBC News, Kurtz emphasized the company's commitment to resolving the issue. CrowdStrike has identified the root cause of the problem and deployed a fix. However, many systems are still recovering, and some users continue to face difficulties. He further clarified that this is not a security incident or cyberattack .





CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024





CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz addressed the situation on X. He stated, "As CrowdStrike continues to work with customers and partners to resolve this incident, our team has written a technical overview of today’s events. We will continue to update our findings as the investigation progresses.

As CrowdStrike continues to work with customers and partners to resolve this incident, our team has written a technical overview of today’s events. We will continue to update our findings as the investigation progresses. https://t.co/xIDlV7yKVh — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 20, 2024





CrowdStrike’s recent update for Windows users has caused significant disruptions worldwide, with millions experiencing reboot issues and the Blue Screen of Death. While the company has deployed a fix, recovery is still in progress for many. Users are advised to follow the provided temporary solutions to mitigate the issue until full functionality is restored.

Microsoft CrowdStrike Issue: How to Fix it

While CrowdStrike works on a permanent fix, they have provided a temporary manual solution for affected users. If you're experiencing the BSOD due to the CrowdStrike update, follow these steps:

1. Boot into Safe Mode or Windows Recovery Environment (WRE):This step ensures that your system boots with minimal drivers and services, preventing the problematic file from loading.

2. Navigate to the CrowdStrike Drivers Folder:Go to `C:-Windows-System32-drivers-CrowdStrike` on your system.

3. Locate and Delete the Problematic File:Find the file that matches "C-00000291*.sys" and delete it. This file is associated with the problematic update causing the BSOD.

4. Reboot Your System Normally:After deleting the file, restart your computer as usual. This should temporarily resolve the BSOD issue.

These steps offer a temporary workaround, and CrowdStrike andMicrosoftwill likely release an official update to permanently address the problem soon.