Windows Outage: CrowdStrike CEO Confirms Windows BSOD is a Bug, Not a Cyber Attack

On Friday morning, thousands of computers running Microsoft Windows and CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity software experienced severe glitches, resulting in the notorious Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). This issue has affected millions of users worldwide, disrupting operations in airlines, airports, banks, government organizations, private companies, and municipal authorities. The widespread nature of the problem initially led many to suspect a cyberattack. However, CrowdStrike’s CEO has clarified that the disruption is due to a bug, not a malicious attack.

Hours after the issue was reported, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz addressed the situation on Twitter, now known as X. He stated, "CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack."

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024

Kurtz further explained, "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website. We further recommend organisations ensure they're communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels."



CrowdStrike, a leading cybersecurity firm, provides critical cyber safety tools to large organizations and governments, including close ties with U.S. government agencies. This trust and widespread use meant that when its update caused a bug in Windows computers, essential services such as airports and other critical infrastructure were significantly impacted.

While more details are expected to emerge in the coming days, it appears that the malfunction was triggered by an update to CrowdStrike’s software, Falcon. The company has offered a temporary manual fix to mitigate the issue. According to a note shared with its customers, the steps to resolve the BSOD problem are as follows:

1. Boot Windows into Safe Mode or Windows Recovery Environment (WRE).

2.Navigate to `C:-Windows-System32-drivers-CrowdStrike`.

3. Locate and delete the file matching "C-00000291*.sys".

4. Reoot normally.

This temporary fix should help alleviate the immediate problem, but CrowdStrike and Microsoft are likely to release a more permanent solution soon. IT experts have labelled this Windows outage as one of the most severe in history due to its extensive impact on critical sectors.

Despite the initial panic and widespread disruption, the situation is under control with CrowdStrike’s swift response and ongoing efforts to rectify the problem. As organizations continue to recover, the focus will be on ensuring such issues are prevented in the future, highlighting the critical nature of robust software update protocols in maintaining cybersecurity.

Just an important point on this as I’m seeing some misunderstandings: this is not a “Microsoft outage” (disclosure: I don’t work there or speak for them, Regional Directors are totally independent), it’s a CrowdStrike issue impacting Microsoft PCs. — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2024

Security researcher Troy Hunt said, "I don't think it's too early to call it: this will be the largest IT outage in history. The financial impact of this is already hard to fathom. Looks like BSoDs are turning up everywhere right now. This is basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it's actually happened this time."



Just an important point on this as I’m seeing some misunderstandings: this is not a “Microsoft outage” (disclosure: I don’t work there or speak for them, Regional Directors are totally independent), it’s a CrowdStrike issue impacting Microsoft PCs. — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) July 19, 2024



