Explained: Twitter Blue, Golden and Official Badges

Now, Twitter has multiple badges for different profiles. The traditional blue badge comes with Twitter's blue verification; there's an "official" label, also known as the grey badge, and the recently introduced golden badge. Here, we'll explain each badge and how you can get them.



Twitter Blue Badge: The Blue Badge is now part of the Blue Twitter Subscription. Users can get this blue tick on their profile if they pay a monthly fee of $8 on the web and $11 on iPhones. It is still being determined if it is available in our country, though its App Store listing shows a price of Rs 999 per month. We expect more details from Twitter soon.

The blue badge means that your profile is authentic and active. Previously, Twitter's blue badge was available only to notable personalities, and users needed to submit their work details for verification purposes. In the future, old verified profiles also need a monthly subscription to continue with the blue badge.

Elon Musk tweeted, "in a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical."

Twitter Official and Yellow Badges: Last month, several Twitter profiles got an official label that some called a grey badge. It was automatically added to selected profiles belonging to politicians, influencers and the media. Of course, it means that users couldn't request the tag, but Twitter automatically recognized profiles with many followers.

Following the relaunch of Twitter Blue this week, Twitter staff product manager Patrick Traughber says the blog is replacing the "official" label with a golden checkmark on a few business accounts on Twitter. The company will also add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts. The grey checkmark will not have the status "official" but will have information about the country with which the account is affiliated. It will help users know whether a state-affiliated outlet or a government operates the account. Twitter will not open apps for this badge and will automatically determine the profile status at setup time. However, the launch of the golden badge is challenging. Twitter is adding the golden label to a few individual profiles instead of companies.

Twitter Automated Labels: Twitter plans to relaunch "automated tags" to provide transparency over bot profiles. When an account displays the "automated" label, users will come to know that the account is generating automated content, non-human content. It is currently in testing and appears in account profiles under profile names and identifiers.