Facebook Adds New Emoji's To The Chat Box Amidst Coronavirus

Be it financial aid, tech developments or application updates, Facebook is standingdaily in news with its advancements amidst the Coronavirus. This tech giant is finding all possible ways to make people aware about this deadly virus.

Now, according to the latest developments, Facebook has added new 'Care' emoji's to its chat boxes and messenger application and found out a new way to spread awareness among the people.

According to the official statement, the new emoji's include 'Face Hugging A Heart' and 'Pulsating Heart' images. Theseboth 'Care' emoji's will now be added to the pre-existing list of emoji's in the chatbox and Messenger application.