Facebook Adds New Emoji's To The Chat Box Amidst Coronavirus
Highlights
Be it financial aid, tech developments or application updates, Facebook is standingdaily in news with its advancements amidst the Coronavirus.
Be it financial aid, tech developments or application updates, Facebook is standingdaily in news with its advancements amidst the Coronavirus. This tech giant is finding all possible ways to make people aware about this deadly virus.
Now, according to the latest developments, Facebook has added new 'Care' emoji's to its chat boxes and messenger application and found out a new way to spread awareness among the people.
According to the official statement, the new emoji's include 'Face Hugging A Heart' and 'Pulsating Heart' images. Theseboth 'Care' emoji's will now be added to the pre-existing list of emoji's in the chatbox and Messenger application.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story