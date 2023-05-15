Facebook bug is sending automatic friend requests

Recently, social media was abuzz with users complaining that Facebook was sending requests to random users on their behalf. The glitch was widely reported on Twitter, with people sharing videos and screenshots of what was happening. It turns out that it was a mistake on behalf of Meta, and the company realized it. In a statement, Meta apologized for any inconvenience the bug might have caused users and said the bug had been resolved.



Facebook sends automatic friend requests

On Friday, several Twitter users complained that Facebook sent requests to their visited profiles. While some users were concerned about privacy, others were joking. In addition, users from Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka reportedly reported the bug.

The company quickly noted the glitch and apologized for the same, saying that it had been fixed. The tech giant shared a statement with The Daily Beast that read: “We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly,” a Meta spokesperson told the outlet. “We’ve stopped this from happening, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Fraudsters have often used Facebook to target innocent users for malicious purposes. In March of this year, a scam was reported using Facebook pages to spread malware to victims' systems.