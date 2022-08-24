Facebook faces issues with the newsfeed

A quarter of the world uses Facebook daily, looking for interesting, relevant and enjoyable content. Facebook has started giving users more control over their News Feed from March 31, 2021. Facebook rolled out a new feature, Favourites, allowing users to choose 30 Facebook friends or Pages they would like to see in their news feeds.



Facebook now also allows users to control whether they want News Feed content to be organized by algorithm or topicality. They also released Snooze and Hide Post features for those who want to customize their news feeds further.



But, all of a sudden, why are we discussing all this? Because a few minutes back, we saw a tweet from Trevor Long. He shares in his Tweet:



BROKEN (Not Breaking): The Facebook algorithm - people reporting their Facebook feed being overtaken by random posts to celebrities and pages that we've not normally seen. Someone at Facebook is scrambling to reverse a change I bet.

We want to explain how the Facebook news feed algorithm works. We've seen several changes to the Facebook algorithm since Facebook's News Feed launched in 2006.



How Facebook's News Feed Algorithm Works

Facebook's news feed algorithm was created for the social media platform to show users more exciting content and keep them on the platform longer. So naturally, the algorithm values what users value:

"Significant and informative stories";



"Accurate and authentic content";

"Safe and respectful behaviour".

The News Feed algorithm learns from the behaviour of individual users, so everyone's News Feed looks different. Go through four steps to determine which pieces of content are most important to you and how you should organize your News Feed.