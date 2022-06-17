Father's Day 2022 - 10 Best gadgets to gift your dad

You know better than to believe your father when he says he doesn't want anything special for Father's Day. This year, why not gift him something that is hip and meaningful. He's probably working from home post the coronavirus and he needs something to tackle the WFH blues. The transition to hybrid has flipped the conventional workplace on its head, introducing a variety of new considerations and challenges. Here are seven recommendations to make his hybrid work experience more fun and comfortable, allowing your father to strike a good work-life balance!

1. A comfortable workspace

ViewSonic TD1655 Touch Portable Monitor

To shuffle between work and family life efficiently, the 16" portable full HD touch monitor TD1655 is perfect for overcoming one-screen limitations outside the office.



The sturdy and durable portable monitor screen can also be extended from phones, tablets, or laptops for mobile work, one-on-one presentations, or leisure entertainment.

Buy here Price: ₹ 26,699

2. For foodie dad





The official food for Father's Day should be pizza. Ooni pizza ovens and accessories from Pizza Pro! An Ooni oven is an experiential gift for dads who like to cook, eat, and entertain outside, and yes, it's actually portable. He can make his very own wood-fired pizzas in the garden, balcony and beyond—think the hills, the beach, or at his friends'.



Buy here Price: ₹ 32,999

3. Give a boost to his social life

Poly Studio P5

Whether good-natured grumbling over unfinished work or much-needed coffee breaks, they have a way of brightening up one's workday. He definitely misses a meeting and interacting with his colleagues and friends. Gift him the Poly Studio P5 with pro-grade camera optics and a focused directional microphone. The Studio P5 brings you a video call experience so true-to-life it is as though you are seeing them in the flesh.



Buy here Price: ₹ 7,520

4. For Stylish Dad





If your father loves style, fashion and chic gadgets, this PLATFIT Slim is the perfect Father's Day gift for him. This pioneering innovation exudes modern aesthetic vibes perfectly tailored for sophisticated wear. With a large round display with unparalleled visual clarity, IPS protection, and smooth sensory touch to fit your active digital life, PLAYFIT Slim makes staying fit infinitely easier and more effective. The device can remain active for up to seven days once charged 100%.



Buy here Price: ₹ 2,999

5. Never let him miss another meeting

Fossil Gen 6

The Fossil Gen 6 is a stylish smartwatch with a circular screen, metal casing, and tactile buttons. This makes for the perfect gift if your father loves his watches. From design to utility, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is on top of the list right now.



Buy Here Price: ₹23,995

6. For the super hygienic dads

iRobot Roomba

The iRobot Roomba can be set up automatically through his phone, so if he detects crumbs on the floor, he can contact his robot vacuum to clean them up in seconds – all without having to get out of his beloved recliner.



Buy Here Price: ₹29,900

7. For the data-driven dads

Samsung T7 Touch

Dad will appreciate an SSD like Samsung's T7 if he has a lot of information to keep track of for business or a lot of family photographs and movies he wants to store safely. With read and write speeds of 1,050 Mb/s and 1,000 Mb/s, he'll be able to get all of his essential papers onto the drive quickly, and it's quite sturdy with a shock- and drop-resistant shell.



Buy Here Price: ₹10,399

8 . Make him health-conscious





Fitbit Charge 5





Fitbit Charge 5 is the most advanced health and fitness tracker, that can help you keep a pulse on your fitness, stress, readiness, heart health, sleep and overall well-being – all in a thinner, sleek design. With a brighter, colour touchscreen and up to seven days of battery life (varies with use), Charge 5 delivers the convenience features you need to focus on what's most important.

Buy Here Price: ₹13,999

9. For travelling dads

Hypersphere Mini

Hypersphere Mini is an affordable, travel-friendly massage ball that fitness enthusiasts swear by. Perfect for travel, the TSA carry-on approved Hypersphere Mini targets your tightest areas with precision to help you move better wherever you roam.



Its benefits include treatment for plantar fasciitis, tight hips, upper / lower back, sore pectorals, and more.

Buy Here Price: ₹ 6,999

10. Make massage handy for him

Hypervolt Go

Every Hypervolt percussion massage device is designed with your active lifestyle in mind and gives you portable percussion massage wherever you want. It comes with 2.5+ hours of battery life per charge, three massage speeds and two adjustable attachments. It delivers up to 3,200 percussions per minute – all the power you need to relax, recover, and keep going.



Buy Here Price: ₹16, 999

In this pandemic-fueled uncertainty, one thing remains clear: love it or hate it, Working from home is here to stay. Whether your fathers work best tranquilly at their home office or want a strong cup of coffee and some background noise to get their game on, figuring out what works best for them and equipping them with the right tools and resources is a perfect gift for this Father's Day. Show them how much you appreciate your dad this Father's Day from these products and upgrade his Work From Home gear.